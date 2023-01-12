Police are seeking two men in a Sunday morning shoot, hit and run.
Two 28-year-old men were shot in front of the Impulse Lounge, located at 129th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, early Sunday morning. Police say they discovered one of the victims with a gunshot wound to the back and another with wounds to both of his legs. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition.
A police investigation determined the two perpetrators fled the scene in a white BMW headed eastbound along Liberty Avenue. At the corner of Liberty and the Van Wyck Expressway, they struck a male pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he is reported to be in critical condition with severe leg trauma. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
