The storied Carmichael family was honored with a street co-naming ceremony last Saturday by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.
A mainstay in South Jamaica, the family, which included siblings Arthur, Benjamin, Caesar, David, King, Leroy and Richard, moved from South Carolina to Queens during the Great Migration, have since opened several businesses in Southeast Queens, including Carmichael’s Diner.
Founded in 1971, the diner was the go-to place for numerous politicians and power brokers to strike deals, according to Adams. It was also frequented by churchgoers, business leaders, entertainers and dignitaries for nearly 40 years.
“The Carmichael family and their businesses are an important part of the history of Southeast Queens,” Adams said at the unveiling of the new street sign. “Today, we are unveiling ‘Carmichael Way’ at the corner of Guy R. Boulevard and Foch Boulevard to uplift their legacy and ensure that their name will physically live on forever.”
The family, seen celebrating at top, also owned a liquor store, gas station and auto shop.
— Naeisha Rose
