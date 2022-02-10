Mayor Adams announced on Sunday his support for the new Medicare Advantage plan for city retirees that is designed to save the city hundreds of millions of dollars but has many beneficiaries concerned their benefits will be reduced and healthcare options limited.
The plan was negotiated by former Mayor Bill de Blasio and representatives of the city’s unions and is set to take effect April 1, four months later than originally planned, due to legal action. Approximately 250,000 city retirees will be impacted, and a group of them sued to block the change, which would see private companies contract with the federal government to offer Medicare Advantage benefits. Some retirees say their out-of-pocket costs would drastically increase under the plan because it would not cover the supplemental insurance they use. Each union will have to accept such supplemental programs instead.
Retirees will be able to opt out of the program at a cost of $191 a month.
The plan initially was supposed to go into effect at the beginning of the year but a Manhattan Supreme Court judge issued a temporary restraining order against it in October, ruling that the deadline for retirees to opt out, set for the end of that month, was not appropriate because each beneficiary’s decision is irreversible. The court later pushed back the start date to April 1 and ordered other changes to the plan.
The United Federation of Teachers hailed the court ruling in a Dec. 15 announcement for its retired members, summarizing key changes made to the plan.
“Retirees will have flexibility in trying out the new plan,” one section reads. “The UFT has pressed for and obtained flexibility in retirees’ decision-making during this shift. While the opt-out period for the April 1 start date will end on March 31, 2022, there will be a continuing opt-out and opt-in period until June 30, 2022. No one will be locked into a choice, one way or the other, for a full year.”
Adams said in a prepared statement issued Sunday that he is sympathetic to the concerns of those who oppose the plan but that it will still result in premium-free health coverage as well as new and improved benefits.
“City retirees have earned their benefits, and, as mayor, I’m committed to delivering for them,” Adams said. “The NYC Medicare Advantage Plus Plan unveiled last year — the product of many months of negotiations between the city and the Municipal Labor Committee, representing more than 100 unions — will continue to offer premium-free health coverage to retirees, along with new and enhanced benefits. That is why after a careful and thorough review by my administration, I am announcing my support for this plan. I believe the new program will be in the best interest of retirees and the city’s taxpayers, who stand to save $600 million annually.
“As a blue-collar mayor and someone who himself will collect municipal retiree benefits, I am sympathetic to those who have voiced concerns about how this plan will affect their coverage. Our administration will continue to work to assuage these concerns before and after the plan is implemented. To all retirees: We assure you that the city has had, and will continue to have, your best interests at heart.”
