Mayoral candidates to talk Southeast Queens

Eight mayoral candidates are slated to participate in an online debate hosted by the Southeast Queens Leadership Council from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 15.
The projected lineup includes Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams; Shaun Donovan, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama; former DSNY Commissioner Kathryn Garcia; ex-Citigroup executive Ray McGuire; Dianne Morales, a former teacher and nonprofit director; City Comptroller Scott Stringer; Maya Wiley, the former chairwoman of the Civilian Complaint Review Board; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
The moderator will be NY1 host and news anchor Cheryl Wills.
Organizers emphasized in their press release that the event will be a debate and not a candidate forum.
Issues up for discussion will include affordable housing, property taxes, homeless shelters, afterschool programs, environmental justice issues, sewer maintenance, air quality, street and road maintenance and other important quality of life concerns.
All those wishing to view the debate on Zoom are invited to RSVP at
bit.ly/seqmayoraldebate. It also will be available live at facebook.com/epsilonomega
Sponsors include the Addisleigh Park Civic Organization, Greater Triangular Civic Association, St. Albans Congregational Church Justice & Witness Ministry, United Black Men of Queens Foundation Inc., St. Albans Civic Improvement Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.-Epsilon Pi Omega Chapter, Rosedale Civic Association Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority-Delta Beta Zeta Chapter, 224th/225th St. Block Association, Brinkerhoff Action Association, Eastern Queens Alliance, Springfield/Rosedale Community Action Association Inc., NCNW Queens Chapter, Jamaica NAACP, Jack and Jill of America-Queens Chapter, Cambria Heights Civic Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority-Queens Alumnae Chapter, Act Now Vote, Blaque Resource Network, The Greater Queens Chapter of the Links Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity-Nu Omicron Chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.