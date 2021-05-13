It was a bloody Mother’s Day this weekend for one family in Bellerose Manor.
Immediately after allegedly killing his mother, Saroj Sharma, 65, Pushkar Sharma grabbed his keys and wallet, and then walked to the 105th Precinct to confess to the murder on Saturday, May 8, according to a criminal complaint from the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Earlier in the day, Sharma allegedly attacked his mother twice, at 8 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.
A minute later, the victim’s daughter, who police described to be in her 30s, called for help at their home, located at 88-48 Winchester Blvd.
“There was a 911 call stating that the caller’s mother was laying face up on the basement floor,” said the police to the Chronicle. “She was bleeding from the nose and unconscious.”
“The defendant in this horrific case allegedly choked, punched, sexually assaulted and killed his mother in their home,” said the complaint.
Sharma allegedly attacked his mother from behind by placing his hands around her throat, according to the complaint. He later choked and punched her multiple times in the face as his mother struggled for several minutes before falling to the floor, while he allegedly continued to strangle her. The defendant later sexually assaulted her and strangled her again until she was unconscious.
EMS was first to arrive on the scene and police, who later arrived, described the victim as having bruises around her face and neck. Despite the efforts of paramedics to provide emergency care, the mother was later pronounced dead after being transferred to LIJ Medical Center.
The following day, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Sharma was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and sexual assault in the first degree.
“What should have been a celebration of Mother’s Day became a brutal, tragic nightmare for a Queens family,” said Katz.
If convicted, Sharma faces 25 years to life in prison.
