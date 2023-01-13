A 23-year-old Maspeth woman was found shot to death in her home on Jan. 11 by police officers conducting a wellness check at the behest of her father.
Police said Alexa Ruiz of 59-49 56 Drive was found on the floor of a first-floor bedroom just after 8 p.m. by officers from the 104th Precinct responding to a 911 call. Published reports stated Ruiz’s father and others had not heard from her for a few days.
She had been shot in the back of her head, and was declared dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 386-2735.
