Marvelle Bennett, the owner of Jam Hut Restaurant who died earlier this year, was honored Aug. 14 at King Manor Museum for her work in encouraging women to join the workforce and to become entrepreneurs and for her charitable endeavors in feeding the homeless.
Sponsoring the event was the Queens Chronicle and King Manor Museum, which is located at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. Ree Brinn, an account executive at the Queens Chronicle, hosted the ceremony that included sunflowers and herbs planted to celebrate Bennett’s positivity and strength, as well as her serving food to the undomiciled at the museum’s park.
“I’m humbled that King Manor was selected as the site to commemorate the life of Ms. Marvelle, who with love and generosity cared for everyone in the park, without bias,” said Kelsey Brown, the museum’s executive director. “She truly exemplified what it means to be a good neighbor and I hope the garden planted in her honor will bloom and with it, kindness and open-mindedness toward all.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie’s (D-St. Albans) office provided an in-memoriam proclamation for Bennett and Garden World of Franklin Square, LI, which has its headquarters in Whitestone, provided the tools, flowers and herbs. Lenny Mancuso, his sister Rosaria Annimos and his nephews Gianni and Roman Buonavita installed the plants and herbs.
“When they heard we needed the help, they came to help,” said Mancuso about his nephews. “They felt great and want to come back again.”
The event had a family-festival component and Mancuso’s nephews got a free tour of King Manor Museum.
“They want to learn more about Colonial times,” said Mancuso.
U.S. Mortgage Corp., Gateway JFK Connection, Catherine Donohoe of Bridge to Life, Jon Demske of Queensboro FC, David Farrell of Flushing Bank, Angela Hirsch of CommonPoint Queens, Kin Wah Lee of UA3 Community First Pantry, Daniel Sparrow of Assemblyman Clyde Vanel’s (D-Queens Village) office, Jamal Wilkerson of Councilwoman Adrienne Adams’ (D-Jamaica) office and Kyle Johnson and Lawrence “House House” Wilson of OnDaBlock RadioStation.com were present at the event.
“The event was fantastic and we met a variety of people there,” said Johnson.
Gabriella Catalano of Domenick’s Pizza and Malika Pegues, a U.S. Air Force veteran and behavioral health specialist from St. Xavier Home Care Services, were honored as Women in the Workforce.
“It is exciting and humbling to be honored,” said Catalano “We look forward to growing and expanding in this wonderful community.”
Pegues was also thrilled.
“I don’t even have the words for this,” said Pegues, who is also a motivational speaker. “I just want my daughters to have an example. It feels great to be noticed.”
Pegues expects to receive her bachelor of science from CUNY’s Interdisciplinary program in May 2022 thanks to a scholarship from Bridge to Life.
