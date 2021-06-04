Marvell Bennett funeral arrangements set

Arrangements have been set for the viewing and funeral of Marvell Winnifred Bennett, the owner of Jam Hut Jamaican Cuisine in Jamaica, who died recently.
The viewing will be held at the Macedonia Baptist Church of Arverne at 330 Beach 67 St. from 4 to 5 p.m. on June 6. The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m.
There will also be a prayer service via Zoom on June 9 at 7:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in her native country of Jamaica. Guests can use the number ID: 7186418042 and Passcode: 12701. Bennett opened Jam Hut in January 2020, and despite the hardships of maintaining her enterprise, she still made time to take care of others during the coronavirus pandemic.
The business originally went by Fish Hut, in Manchester, Jamaica, and is family-owned. “She came into the district right around the time of the pandemic,” said Glenn Greenidge, the executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District.
“She worked in the community and she was giving away food out of her pocket.”
On weekends, Bennett would team up with members of Church of God Prophecy in Jamaica to hand out food to the homeless in parks, according to Greenidge.
“She would feed 20 to 30 people every Saturday,” said Greenidge. “She was just a loving person — very community-oriented.”
Leonard Mancuso of the National Small Business Chamber of Commerce was at a loss for words upon hearing of her passing.
“A typical individual would say, ‘I have my own problems,’” said Mancuso, referring to the pandemic. “She would put others before her.”
The NSBCC intends on honoring Bennett’s work by continuing to help the homeless in her honor.
“It’s got to continue,” said Mancuso. “It’s one thing to give praise to somebody, but when it’s doing good you got to keep it going. That will make her happy.”
Bennett’s employees at Jam Hut, located at 87-82 Sutphin Blvd., are accepting help to continue her work to feed the homeless. Volunteers may call 718-480-6696 or walk-in to apply to provide aid at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays or at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
