Trunk or Treat, a safe Halloween trick or treating event hosted by Friends of Maple Grove in Kew Gardens, will return on Saturday, Oct. 30 after a three-year absence.
It will run from 2 to 4:30 p.m., and will once again include the Decorated Vehicle Contest.
Admission is free with a donation of canned or packaged food that will be donated to River Fund, the Richmond Hill organization that runs a large food bank. Volunteers are needed to help give out candy.
The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30. Those wishing to register their vehicle for the contest or in volunteering are asked to call Friends of Maple Grove at (347) 878-6613 or to send an email to info@friendsofmaplegrove.com.
Pedestrians are asked to enter the Maple Grove Cemetery grounds at the gate at Lefferts Boulevard and Kew Gardens Road. Those arriving in vehicles can use the 129th Street and Kew Gardens Road or the Queens Boulevard entrance.
Vehicle and trunk setup begins at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.