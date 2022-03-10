Much of early silent movie history was made in studios in Queens. The Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, March 12, will pay tribute to silent film actors buried there with an event and an exhibit.
A discussion goes from 2 to 4 p.m. in Celebration Hall in The Center at Maple Grove. Denny Daniel of The Museum of Interesting Things in Manhattan will be the guest speaker.
Silent stars include John H. Smiley (1861-1926), George Paxton (1862-1914), Harry Roland McGowan, better known as Roland Rushton (1878-1925) and Harold Fuller, better known as Fuller Mellish (1898-1930).
Admission for the talk is free for all who RSVP by March 11 at (347) 878-6613, by email at info@friends of maplegrove.org, or on Facebook. Walk-ins are $5. Seating is limited. Parking is free and the building is accessible.
The Silent Film Exhibit also will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through the end of March. Maple Grove is located at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road in Kew Gardens.
