Police are looking for a suspect in the stabbing of a 14-year-old.
The department says the teen was standing in front of 181-24 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica around 1:15 p.m. last Wednesday when he was approached by an unknown individual.
The man engaged the adolescent in a verbal dispute, and when the boy tried to walk away, the perpetrator displayed a sharp object and stabbed him in the abdomen.
The suspect, seen wearing a blue sweat suit and orange sneakers, fled eastbound on Hillside Avenue on foot. The victim was transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
