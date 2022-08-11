A Brooklyn man faces hard time for gunning down an associate of his girlfriend.
Twenty-eight-year-old Rayshawn Cherry, a Bushwick native, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, plus five years of post-release supervision, in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Wayne Joseph last June.
According to a press release from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Cherry followed Joseph upon his departure from Cherry’s girlfriend’s apartment on Quencer Road in St. Albans. Cherry, brandishing a gun, chased Joseph through the neighborhood before shooting him in the leg and torso.
Joseph was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Cherry pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant last month.
“My office will continue to hold accountable those who choose to settle disputes with deadly weapons on our streets,” Katz said in a statement.
— Sean Okula
