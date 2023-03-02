A Jamaica man is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of a 25-year-old man from Elmont, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office said Tuesday.
On the morning of July 24, 2021, the defendant, Edson Giron Figueroa, was near the vicinity of an auto repair shop located at 105-23 150 St. in Jamaica, when he attempted to rob Albert Serrato. Figueroa snuck up from behind the victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded money, according to authorities. When the 25-year-old spun around, the defendant fired his gun several times and ran away, later asking a friend to dispose of the weapon.
After a search for Figueroa, 19, he was arrested Aug. 10, 2021 and charged with murder, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.
A young life was lost because of the defendant, said Katz in a statement in 2021.
“What allegedly began as a robbery attempt quickly accelerated to a craven act of gun violence, with the most tragic of results,” Katz added.
If Figueroa had been convicted, he would have faced 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. By pleading guilty, the defendant will get the shorter sentence and five years post-release supervision after prison.
Katz hopes Figueroa’s admission brings closure to Serrato’s family.
“By pleading guilty, the defendant admitted responsibility for ending a man’s life during a craven robbery attempt,” Katz said in a statement.
