Wayne Joseph, 29, was murdered on June 11 allegedly by Brooklyn man Rayshawn Cherry over a dispute, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
On June 11, Joseph was in his girlfriend’s St. Albans basement apartment, but as he exited the residence Cherry allegedly chased him around parked vehicles and homes while holding a firearm, according to the DA’s office. Moments later, the victim was allegedly shot in the torso and leg by Cherry, 27, and died the following day from his injuries after he was taken to the hospital.
Cherry was indicted for murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, after his indictment, according to the DA’s office. State Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant ordered the Brooklyn man remanded. He must return to court on Aug. 10.
“As alleged, this defendant used a firearm to exact his own version of revenge and now a life has been needlessly lost,” said DA Melinda Katz in a statement. “Using a weapon cannot be the new norm for resolving grievances or disputes.”
Cherry faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
