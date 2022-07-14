A Southeast Queens man making threats against police and government officials was killed in a Saturday shootout.
Sixty-year-old Raul Hardy called 911 around 6 p.m., threatening Gov. Hochul and other elected officials. Hardy identified himself to the 911 operator and said he would “blow the head off of the first police officer he saw,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said on Saturday.
When police arrived at his St. Albans home, Hardy met them outside. He refused to comply with orders to stand down, eventually firing several rounds at officers positioned outside the home.
Police returned fire with over 100 shots, striking Hardy in the abdomen multiple times. No officers were injured in the course of the gunfire, but nine were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for treatment related to tinnitus and general trauma.
Officers attempted life-saving measures on scene, but Hardy was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center later that night. The NYPD says the investigation is ongoing.
— Sean Okula
