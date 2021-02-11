The NYPD is investigating the broad daylight shooting that killed a 37-year-old St. Albans man Sunday afternoon.
Police officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:50 p.m. reporting that a man had been shot in front of a restaurant at 200-08 Linden Blvd.
Police said Tyrone Jones of 186-05 Brinkerhoff Ave. was sitting in his vehicle when a man walked up and fired multiple gunshots through the window in the driver’s side door.
Jones was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.
Police are asking that anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are considered strictly confidential.
