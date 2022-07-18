A family dispute turned deadly on Sunday.
Fifty-two-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was stabbed to death in the second-floor hallway of his 138-19 Jamaica Ave. apartment building. Police sources say the killer was Gutierrez’s brother.
Police responded to a 911 call at the address around 6:30 p.m., where they found Gutierrez’s body with multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The original nature of the dispute is unknown. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
