An alleged would-be rapist and home invader was indicted on Wednesday.
The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced 36-year-old Michael Rispers was brought up on 13 counts — including attempted rape, burglary and assault — stemming from a July 25 incident in Jamaica.
According to Katz, Rispers entered a 144th Place residence at around 8:20 a.m. that morning, walked into the bedroom of a 58-year-old female resident and started punching and strangling her while demanding money. The accused allegedly brandished a sharp metal object and inflicted lacerations in the victim’s arms before pushing her to the ground, unzipping his pants and attempting to forcibly remove her clothes.
Katz says a male family member, hearing the screams, then kicked in the door and interrupted the attack. The suspect allegedly threatened the man with a sharp metal object, still demanding money, before grabbing a wallet from the bedroom of a third family member and fleeing.
The suspect was apprehended near the home shortly after the incident, according to the DA’s office. The wallet of the third family member was found on his person.
Katz says there is no indication Rispers knew any of the victims prior to the attack.
“The reign of terror allegedly perpetrated by this defendant will not go unanswered,” Katz said in a statement. “We fully expect to be safe in our own homes. That sense of security was violated for the three occupants of the home allegedly assaulted by the defendant, who faces a lengthy prison term if convicted.”
If convicted, Rispers faces up to 25 years in prison. He is due back in court on Feb. 21.
