The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Wednesday announced 36-year-old Michael Rispers was brought up on 13 counts — including attempted rape, burglary and assault — stemming from a July 25 incident in Jamaica.
According to Katz, Rispers entered a 144th Place residence at around 8:20 a.m., walked into the bedroom of a 58-year-old female resident and punched and strangled her while demanding money.
Rispers allegedly brandished a sharp metal object and cut the victim’s arms before pushing her to the ground, unzipping his pants and attempting to forcibly remove her clothes.
Katz says a male family member, hearing the screams, then kicked in the door and interrupted the attack. Rispers allegedly threatened the man with a sharp metal object, still demanding money, before grabbing a wallet from a third resident’s bedroom and fleeing.
Rispers was apprehended near the home soon after, according to the DA’s Office. There is no indication he knew the victims and he faces 25 years in prison.
— Sean Okula
