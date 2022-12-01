Police have identified a man found shot dead in a crashed car in Springfield Gardens last Wednesday.
Forty-year-old Louis Niles was found in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Nissan Maxima that had crashed into a telephone pole in the vicinity of 145th Drive and 184th Street, near Springfield Park, around 11:30 p.m. Officers found Niles unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Niles was found just blocks away from the site of a triple homicide that took place on 182nd Street on Nov. 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
