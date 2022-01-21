A man from Manhattan is awaiting sentencing to learn if he will face 25 years to life in prison for a hate crime attack that took place at the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road station on Sutphin Boulevard less than two years ago.
Kevin Carroll, 39, a frequent felony offender, was convicted Thursday after being found guilty by a jury following a two-week long trial for robbery in the second degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz's office. The charges stem from a July 2020 attack against another man whom Carroll had robbed and yelled homophobic slurs at.
"Hate has no place in our borough," said Katz in a statement. "The defendant in this case attacked a man without provocation. The defendant yelled out homophobic slurs and insults then knocked the victim out and stole his property. A jury weighed the evidence and found the defendant guilty at trial."
Carroll was previously convicted for a robbery of a 15-year-old youth in 2000 and an attempted aggravated assault of a police officer who approached him for identification when he was panhandling on the subway. He body-slammed the officer onto a platform and try to shove her onto the tracks as a train approached, according to the DA's Office.
The July 22, 2020 incident occurred after Carroll asked the victim, a 40-year-old doctor who was in scrubs, for a dollar, but when the man said he didn't have it, the defendant threw a water bottle at him, said the DA's office. Despite the attack, the victim found a dollar and threw it at the defendant, which led to the 39-year-old calling the man a homophobic slur.
The victim affirmed he was gay and that sent the defendant into a rage, in which he repeatedly called the man homophobic slurs before punching him, stealing his cellphone and gym bag and leaving him unconscious on the platform.
Video surveillance placed Carroll at the scene before and after the Jamaica LIRR attack, said the DA's Office. The defendant was arrested two days later. The victim suffers from permanent visual impairment because of damage to his retina.
Hate crimes across the city have skyrocketed, according to a December 2021 report from CBS. There were 503 hate crimes reported in December 2021 — a 100 percent increase from 252 in 2020. In 2021, there were 85 crimes over sexual orientation, which was up from 29 in 2020. Former NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea blamed the hate crimes on lower incarceration rates.
The conviction comes days after Mayor Adams, a former transit cop who campaigned to take a tougher stance on crime, acknowledged on Jan. 18 more must be done to stop lawbreaking in the city's transit system.
"We know we have a job to do," said Adams.
