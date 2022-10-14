An alleged Mother’s Day hit-and-runner was caught and indicted on Thursday.
Ffity-six-year-old Roosevelt Rose of Jamaica was arrested and brought up on seven counts in connection to the May death of 49-year-old Florence Ngwu. The mother of four was pinned between two cars after Rose’s Ford F-550 rammed into a parked SUV while he was attempting to complete a three-point turn at 120th Avenue and 167th Street in South Jamaica.
A video obtained by the Daily Mail shows the F-550, allegedly being driven by Rose, knocking the parked car into Ngwu and two others. All three were knocked down, though Ngwu was the only one to get stuck between the displaced SUV and another car parked in front of it.
She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she died a day later as a result of head injuries, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
She had gone outside to confront Rose, who had crashed into multiple cars on the block while attempting the turn. One of the cars struck belonged to Ngwu’s daughter, 24-year-old Princess Ngwu.
Rose can be seen in the Daily Mail video driving through a stop sign to escape the scene.
The truck he was driving had been reported stolen earlier on the day of the incident. Police recovered the vehicle a mile and a half north of the scene, at 108th Avenue and 164th Place in Jamaica, where it had been abandoned.
Rose was arrested Thursday morning. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison. He is due back in court on Dec. 12.
