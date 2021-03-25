A reputed Queens gang member could face the death penalty on a federal charge in connection with the drive-by shooting death of an alleged rival gang member in Springfield Gardens in 2019.
Christopher Acevedo, 26, is accused of murder in aid of racketeering for the Aug. 26, 2019 killing of David Hutchinson, 21, as he sat in a car outside a deli on Springfield Boulevard.
A 16-page complaint drawn up by the FBI and filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn alleges that Acevedo, a leader of the Wood City street gang, shot Hutchinson, reportedly a member of the rival SNOW Gang, in retaliation for SNOW Gang members robbing “a prominent Wood City member and recording artist” of a gold chain earlier in the day.
The chain bore the letters YTB, which federal authorities said stands for “Yellow Tape Boyz,” a name allegedly associated with the Wood City gang.
The FBI said surveillance video obtained from a Queens recording studio shows two SNOW Gang members taking the chain at gunpoint at about 12:47 p.m. SNOW Gang members also allegedly taunted the victim by boasting about taking the chain in social media posts.
The complaint states that Hutchinson and another gang member were seated in a car outside the deli at 3:40 p.m. when a white BMW pulled up. A photo provided shows someone pointing a gun out the window of the BMW. At least 11 shots were fired and Hutchinson was hit three times. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center at 4:18 p.m.
The FBI also said video from the crime scene shows a SNOW Gang member exiting the back seat of Hutchinson’s car while wearing a gold chain with the letters “YTB” on it before tucking it into his shirt.
Video recovered three blocks from the crime scene allegedly recorded a white BMW with a partial license plate that matched the first three letters and last number on a white BMW registered to Acevedo’s mother.
Video obtained from a residential block about 2.5 miles from the shooting allegedly shows Acevedo there about 40 minutes before the crime; and leaving the site in a white BMW 18 minutes before Hutchinson was killed. Law enforcement allegedly obtained numerous videos of the BMW and a white Mercedes that left the street at the same time heading in the direction of the deli.
GPS records obtained from BMW allegedly led police to recover the vehicle from a residence in Nassau County four days later.
Authorities allege that Acevedo gave the car to his girlfriend to hide, and cell phone records obtained following Acevedo’s arrest on unrelated charges in December 2019 allegedly place him in the vicinity of his girlfriend’s employer about two hours after the shooting.
