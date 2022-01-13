A man from Queens Village was extradited to New York from New Jersey on Jan. 12 after being on the run for the alleged murder of his mother.
The District Attorney’s Office last Wednesday charged the defendant, Osvaldo Diaz, 46, with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
The defendant is accused of stabbing and slashing 78-year-old Maria Diaz to death nearly a year ago on Feb. 24, 2021, according to the DA’s office.
“The defendant allegedly attacked his mother with a machete — to the point of near-decapitation,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The defendant fled the state but was apprehended and extradited to Queens.”
On the day in question, Diaz’s sister stopped by to visit their mother, whom he lived with on Hillside Avenue above a beauty salon, because they had made plans to run errands and take a walk, but once their mom didn’t answer the phone after numerous phone calls, she reached out to the property owner, according to the DA’s Office. After the sister left the building, the defendant was observed on video surveillance departing the apartment. The sister later returned once the property owner permitted her into Diaz’s unit, which is where they discovered her mother’s bleeding body wrapped in bedding. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This outburst of violence has devastated the victim’s family, which includes her other six children,” said Katz.
The defendant was ordered to return to court in Kew Gardens on Feb. 17.
When asked if the defendant was evaluated for his mental health, a spokeswoman for the DA’s Office said to the Queens Chronicle that Diaz “appeared in court yesterday and was arraigned, but he has not had a 730 exam as of yet.”
A 730 is an order of examination of a defendant to determine if he or she is an incapacitated person, according to nycourts.gov.
If convicted, Diaz faces up to 25 years to ife in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.