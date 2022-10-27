For around 15 minutes on Thursday morning, Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights tuned into the set of an action blockbuster.
After going rogue for around 35 blocks, a 44-year-old man crashed a highjacked MTA bus into a utility pole between 233rd and 234th streets. He had allegedly taken control of the vehicle around 197th Street, when he stopped the bus while brandishing what proved to be an imitation pistol.
“That’s some real movie stuff, for real,” Janelle Nicome, a resident of a home across the street from the crash, said. “I’ve never heard of anything like that in my entire life.”
Police say the man stopped the bus, firearm in hand, at around 7:23 a.m. He then boarded the vehicle, and the bus driver allowed all passengers, approximately 20 to 25 in total, to exit before complying with the alleged highjacker’s wishes to keep moving.
At a press conference, police said he told the bus driver he was being “chased.”
The two continued along Linden until 232nd Street, where the bus operator jumped out the driver’s side window. The alleged highjacker took control of the bus for two blocks, before crashing it into a utility pole between 233rd and 234th streets.
The pole fell on top of the bus. Power was out for more than 60 customers in the area until the late afternoon, per the ConEd website. The site showed no outages in the area at time of publication.
The bus driver and the suspect were taken to area hospitals where they were being treated for minor injuries as of this afternoon. No other injuries were reported.
Students at the Cambria School of Excellence, located just near the crash, were evacuated from the building at around 8 a.m., according to Nicome. Police say the rest of their school day was cancelled.
Police ask those who were on the bus or have additional information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.