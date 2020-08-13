Southeast Queens marked the recent painting of a Black Lives Matter mural on Jamaica Avenue with Black Lives Matter Celebration Week between Aug. 3 and 7. The events were organized by the office of Councilman Daneek Miller, seen at top center at Community Day on Aug. 3, which featured cultural offerings, plus a pop-up food pantry for the needy.
Millennial Day and Youth Day were among the other events.
“Folks need to recognize that our contributions to this city, to this country, and to the world, matter,” Miller said in a statement. “There is no America without these black lives. We are out here this week to reaffirm that. The mural is not optics or symbolism — it is about the soul of black folks and the stories that need to be told.”
