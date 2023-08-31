The 14th annual Making Moves Dance Festival presented by the Jamaica Center for the Arts and Learning kicks off Friday, Sept. 22 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Over the years, the free festival has featured dancers from multiple disciplines and backgrounds at JCAL’s performing arts center located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.
This year’s festivities will feature ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz and traditional Indian dance performances, according to Tyrel Hunt, JCAL’s spokesman.
Professional jurors selected the 10 dance companies and choreographers after an open call for the festival. Commissioned artists will receive $6,000 for creating new 30- to 45-minute pieces, while emerging and early career artists will receive $1,250 and $750, respectively, for 15- to 25-minute showcases.
MoJazz Dance; Terre Dance Collective; Dance and Community Ensemble; The REACH Collective; Umami Playground Dance Co.; Francesca Dominguez and Dancers; Austin Warren Coats; Creative Outlet; NVA & Guests; and Navatman are expected to perform throughout the three-day festival.
“The Making Moves Dance Festival is truly special this year,” said JCAL Artistic Director Courtney Ffrench in a statement. “We are very excited to add a third day of dance to the festival ... It makes me want to get on the Marley floor myself.”
If interested in attending the event RSVP at jcal.org/show-detailsmaking-moves-dance-festival-20231.
