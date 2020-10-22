Candy traditionally is traditionally the gift for a sixth anniversary, but last week marked a first anniversary in choclat, as in Choclat Loft, an event hall on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, owned by Charles and Patricia Rodgers.
The couple formerly owned a day spa on the site; while Charles Rodgers formerly owned a barber shop in the building.
At top, Patricia Rodgers is shown at the celebration with her sons, Collin, left, and Malik. Above, those joining the celebration included Maxine Harrison-Gallmon, left; Kelsey Brow, executive director, and Michael Colon, both of the King Manor Museum in Jamaica; Rodgers, Chronicle account executive Ree Brinn and Karen Alston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.