Macedonia AME Church in Jamaica will have a Juneteenth food distribution on June 18 at 1 p.m., which will be first come, first served.
The outdoor food giveaway is sponsored by local businesses and people in the community, according to Hollis resident Yvette Greene-Dennis, one of the organizers of the event, to be held at 106-17 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.
After Greene-Dennis’ father passed away from Covid last year at 90 years old, she dedicated her time to feeding those in need by cooking and serving food from her home around April 2020. A friend had asked her to cook to help people within their community.
“I would buy some whiting fish and some chicken quarter legs by the case from a Black-owned supermarket out here,” said Greene-Dennis. “I give flounder, catfish, salmon, homemade cheesecake, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables and canned food, and it’s all donated or sponsored by local and minority vendors.”
The food distribution will also include soda, juice and more.
As the coronavirus continued to rage on and more people became food insecure, Greene-Dennis started driving around Southeast Queens to give out food in January 2021, but it got to be too much for her to handle on her own, so she has teamed up with Macedonia AME Church, which also has a food pantry on Mondays (1 p.m.) and Tuesdays (10 a.m.).
“I was cooking it then driving around and dropping it at people’s porches straight through to present day,” said Greene-Dennis. “Now I’m working with a team of vendors.”
The vendors include Adamah Gallery, Farnum’s Finest, FACA Supermarket, Hila Bagels, Southern Girls Soul Food Restaurant, Earnest Foods, Green Giant Farms, C Town Supermarket and Fine Fare Supermarket.
In order to get food at the event, attendees must bring their own bags or cart, and must wear a face mask or covering at all times. Social distancing will be enforced at the event.
“This was just a great community effort,” said Greene-Dennis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.