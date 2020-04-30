The directors of the Michael Arthur Clarke Memorial Foundation, which provides college scholarships for students interested in pursuing careers in journalism, has suspended its fundraising operations for this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak and will resume in 2021, according to a statement received by the Chronicle last week.
“We of the Michael Arthur Clarke Foundation wish to convey our concern, connection and empathy to our friends, supporters and the public, as we all confront the ravages of the COVID-19 Pandemic. To those who have lost loved ones, we extend our deepest condolences,” the statement read. “Our prayers for recovery include all who are fighting this horrific virus, their caregivers and all who serve on the front lines. For those who have recovered, we lift up shouts of joy and prayers of Thanksgiving.”
The foundation’s annual March scholarship breakfast already had been postponed.
Michael Arthur Clarke was a television cameraman and film editor with NY1, NBC Channel 4 and ABC Channel 7 who was murdered in 2002
