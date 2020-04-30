New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Windy with rain, heavy at times in the evening, becoming light overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 54F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with rain, heavy at times in the evening, becoming light overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 54F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.