The Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning will mark a return of live events with the Southeast Queens Jam Fest, a free concert that will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the lawn at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.
The center is located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. in Downtown Jamaica. The concert is being made possible through a grant from New Music USA.
The lineup will feature seven musical sets performed by community-based artists performing hip-hop; jazz, R&B and Afro-Diasporic percussion selections. Audience members will have the opportunity to meet the performers.
Those interested in attending the concert are invited to RSVP online at jcal.org. Due to state- and city-mandated COVID-19 safety protocols, including the requirement for special distancing, space is limited. Each attendee will be required to fill out a contact and travel history form. Face masks will be required at all times and hand sanitizer will be available.
There also will be two stations for those who have not yet responded to the 2020 U.S. Census.
