  • February 14, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Little lady in a big hurry

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am

Little lady in a big hurry 0 comments

Sgt. Briana Donovan of the NYPD’s 113th Precinct was on duty just after 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 when she was flagged down by an expectant father whose wife had gone into labor in their car.

Despite a language barrier, Donovan immediately went into action, turning on her patrol vehicle’s lights to escort the family to the hospital.

But little Carla Sophia had a schedule all her own and was born en route.

This past weekend, Donovan dropped by the family’s home to meet the rest of the family and to drop off a few gifts for the newest resident of the 113th Precinct, courtesy of the NYPD.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]