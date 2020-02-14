Little lady in a big hurry

Sgt. Briana Donovan of the NYPD’s 113th Precinct was on duty just after 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 when she was flagged down by an expectant father whose wife had gone into labor in their car.

Despite a language barrier, Donovan immediately went into action, turning on her patrol vehicle’s lights to escort the family to the hospital.

But little Carla Sophia had a schedule all her own and was born en route.

This past weekend, Donovan dropped by the family’s home to meet the rest of the family and to drop off a few gifts for the newest resident of the 113th Precinct, courtesy of the NYPD.