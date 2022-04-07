Kobina Ansah, of Long Island City, is one of four winners of the fifth annual “Make It Awards,” a grant that provides four entrepreneurs and creators from the tristate area funds and exposure to elevate their businesses.
Ansah received $30,000 in funds, a one-year subscription to Squarespace — one of the sponsors of the grant — use of the website and e-commerce platform’s marketing inventory, an annual Unfold Pro subscription and a feature segment on MSG Networks for his business Coverr.
The other sponsor of the grant is the New York Knicks.
“We are an online financial services provider customized for gig economy workers like Uber drivers or DoorDash delivery personnel, with the aim of helping them achieve their highest earning potential,” said Ansah. “The first product is a business advance, which provides capital or funds to gig workers so that they will be able to take care of short term emergencies such as a bursting of a tire, or the canceling of an Uber ride or smoothing out the volatility of their daily earning.”
Despite a prosperous career working for financial institutions like Wells Fargo and Ernst & Young, Ansah noticed that he wasn’t helping a diverse population at his work, where he would underwrite over $1 billion in transactions.
“Oftentimes, I found that I didn’t get to serve a diverse population that represented individuals that look like myself,” said Ansah. “I went to pursue my MBA and went to figure out how to serve underserved customers.”
Through some research Ansah discovered that Uber drivers were spending $100 to $300 weekly to rent their cars and in a year would still not be able to own a vehicle outright.
“They could pay off the market price and still have nothing in their own name,” said Ansah. “Initially I thought I should auto finance for this group, but very quickly I realized that people couldn’t even manage the $500 down payment for that service.”
The real problem was cash flow management, according to the Coverr founder.
“We tested that with a few drivers and started to grow the business from there,” said Ansah. “I started to receive demands from other independent contractors who make up the over 50 million participants currently operating in the U.S. economy.”
Alberto, an Elmhurst resident who did not want to share his last name, is one of the people who use Coverr.
He has been a Lyft driver for nearly five years and also works at the international luxury chauffeur company Blacklane.
“I use it for emergency situations when I’m lacking money,” Alberto said to the Queens Chronicle. “The program is very simple. In 24 hours you get an advance.”
Coverr doesn’t have paperwork and there is no credit check, said the Lyft driver.
“Sometimes your car breaks down for no reason or you have an extra expense like you have to go to the dentist or there is something you have to pay out of pocket,” said Alberto. “Coverr balances your week. Drivers in general, they always need money for gas, tolls and the E-ZPass, which requires that you keep a certain amount of money into your account. It’s emergency cash flow ... With Coverr, you just need your bank statement to prove that you are working, that is all. It’s convenient; because it is fast ... I don’t even go to a typical bank anymore. With that you would have to wait 72-hours.”
Ansah hopes to automate more of his business, expand his job board so that more people can use the service, develop customer acquisition strategies and to better identify companies that are paying their gig workers well for his customers with the funds he receives from the grant.
“We are directing clients there,” Ansah said about finding high-paying gig companies. “The real vision of Coverr is to provide a full suite of services customized for this quickly growing labor segment.”
The gig economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, but it is also one of the newest and thus underserved, according to Ansah.
“In the future, I want Coverr to be that central point where people can get finance support, business and tax services and earning optimization services,” said Ansah. “That’s really the goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.