The Liber-T Community Tennis Association will be collecting donations of new or used tennis racquets for use in youth programs from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Detective Keith L. Williams Park, also known as Liberty Park, in Jamaica.
The park is located at Liberty Avenue and 173rd Street.
The association’s mission is to provide a safe environment for at-risk, inner city youths by helping them develop an interest in tennis and other sports and activities that promote skills and success both on and off the court.
Donors are welcome to stop by or just drive up and drop off any donations. Monetary donations also will be accepted.
All COVID-19 health and safety protocols for social distancing and others will be followed.
Details on the event can be had by calling (917) 754-8644, (971) 821-8804, (718) 0916-5427 or (516) 343-5957.
Further information about the Liber-T Community Tennis Association is available on its website, liber-ttennis.org.
