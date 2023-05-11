A Hicksville, LI, man was convicted last Tuesday of conspiring to possess, conspiring to import and importing cocaine as a mechanic for American Airlines at JFK Airport.
Paul Belloisi could face up to 20 years in prison when sentenced.
During a routine Feb. 4, 2020 check by Customs and Border Protection officers from the JFK Airport Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team, on an American Airlines flight that touched down at Terminal 8 in Queens from Montego Bay, Jamaica, officials found 10 bricks of cocaine weighing 25.56 pounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. Hidden inside an electronics compartment on the underside of the cockpit, the drugs had a street value estimated at $285,000 to $320,000.
To catch the suspect, CBP officers replaced the cocaine with fake bricks, sprayed them with a substance that glows when illuminated with a special light and surveilled the aircraft from a distance.
Shortly before the plane took flight, the officers observed Belloisi drive up and pull himself inside the electronics compartment, according to authorities. The mechanic was confronted by law enforcement who observed his gloves glowing under black light indicating he had handled the fake bricks. The suspect was also carrying an empty tool bag and had cutouts in the lining of his jacket that were sufficiently large enough to hold the bricks.
Francis Russo, CBP director of field operations, said that the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was a collaborative effort between the law enforcement agencies to combat international narcotics trafficking conspirators.
Ivan Arvelo, a Homeland Security Investigations New York special agent, said HSI is committed to identifying, arresting and prosecuting those responsible for importing illicit drugs in the United States.
“Not only did Belloisi violate the law by conspiring to traffic cocaine into the United States, but he used his trusted position as an American Airlines mechanic at JFK International Airport to facilitate his criminal activity,” Arvelo said. “Cocaine addiction is a serious problem throughout the country due in large part to the traffickers who place profit above the safety of others.”
From 2007 to 2008, 2.6 percent of New Yorkers citywide aged 12 and older reported cocaine use. A decade later, from 2017 to 2018, that number was 3.6 percent, according to data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. From 2016 to 2017, 3.4 percent of people reported cocaine use.
— Naeisha Rose
