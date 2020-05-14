Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, left, and community leaders hosted a food drive and mask giveaway on May 9 at the Harding Ford Vision Food Pantry in Jamaica.
Other participants included the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Pi Omega Chapter, acting Borough President Sharon Lee, Larry Scott Blackmon of Fresh Direct and the Pearls & Ivy Foundation of Queens. Five hundred boxes of fresh food and 500 masks were donated to those struggling in the economic downturn.
Epsilon Pi Omega also donated $1,500 to the food pantry to help fill in the gaps for the growing number of needy in the community.
