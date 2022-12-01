Family law attorney Cathy Middleton is hosting a workshop for men struggling with child support and paternity issues on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be offered in conjunction with the nonprofit 100 Suits for 100 Men, Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens).
It will take place at 227-12A Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton.
Middleton says the workshop will offer advice on how to navigate the child support and family court system in ways that best serve those with low incomes.
“Instead of having laws that help men maintain a sense of responsibility to their children financially, these laws, in some ways, actually impede them,” she said.
An example of a punitive child support law, according to Middleton, is the Bradley Amendment, passed in 1986, which disallows the retroactive modification of owed child support for any reason.
Middleton hopes the seminar will offer clarity for fathers who don’t have the financial means to retain legal counsel.
— Sean Okula
