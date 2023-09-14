A parking dispute that escalated into a stabbing has resulted in a 60-year-old Laurelton man being sentenced to seven years in prison with five years of post-release supervision on last Thursday.
On May 23, 2021, Anthony Thomas’ neighbor had a gathering, and when Gregory Williams, one of the guests, decided to move traffic cones from in front of his house to park a vehicle, the Laurelton man started to yell and told him not to park there, according to authorities.
When Williams refused to leave the parking space and went across the street to join a group of friends at the gathering, Thomas went home, but later emerged to scream at the man, prosecutors said.
Eventually, a friend of Williams moved the car to end the dispute, but despite the effort, Thomas came back outside to yell at the guest again and pulled out a kitchen knife from his sock to stab him repeatedly, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Williams was stabbed in the chest, abdomen and arm, suffering massive internal injuries, including a collapsed lung, and other wounds. A bloodstained knife was later recovered in Thomas’ dishwasher, said Katz’s Office.
“This was a vicious and senseless attack on a man who was just visiting friends in the neighborhood,” Katz said in a statement in 2021. “The defendant — who had no right to block off any part of a public street with traffic cones — became enraged when the victim parked in front of the defendant’s residence and allegedly attacked without provocation.”
Nearly two years later, Thomas pleaded guilty to assault on May 10.
“The defendant brutally attacked a man with a knife over a parking spot,” Katz said in a statement on Sept. 7. “No one owns a public parking space, even in front of your own home. This type of escalation will not be tolerated.”
