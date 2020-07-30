The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man in front of a Laurelton deli on Monday.
Police said officers from the NYPD’s 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call for an assault complaint at 4:28 p.m.
Upon arrival at 135-33 Springfield Blvd. they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. EMS personnel transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
The NYPD did not confirm a report in the Daily News that used the names of the victim and an alleged suspect who is depicted as the man pointing a gun at the victim an instant before the shooting, in a still photo obtained from a security video.
Anyone with information on the shooter or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
