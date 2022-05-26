Music, sorority and fraternity colors, refreshments and veterans information will all be found at the 33rd annual Laurelton Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30 starting at 9 a.m.
The procession honoring fallen heroes will start at Francis and Merrick boulevards and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Triangle at 225th Street and North Conduit Avenue.
Sponsors of the event include the Laurelton Lions Club, Col. Edward O. Gourdin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5298, American Legion Benjamin Moore Post 1946, Proctor-Hopson Post VFW 1896, American Legion Post 483, the Garden Club of Laurelton, Concerned Citizens of Laurelton and the Kickers Jr. Soccer Club of Southeast Queens, according to Annette Manigault, the spokeswoman for the parade committee.
“We should always honor veterans for their sacrifice,” said Manigault, who has a brother-in-law who served during Vietnam. “People are looking at Veterans Day and Memorial Day as a barbecue or a sales day instead of giving honor. In our community we are making sure that we can change that dynamic.”
Manigault estimates that up to 300 people are expected to attend the event, which will include the Cub, Boy and Girl Scouts; fraternities (Omega Psi Phi, Alpha Phi Alpha) and sororities (Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho) in their Greek colors; students from District 29 schools; the United Black Men of Queens Foundation; the 105th Precinct; NYPD Post 2241 Explorers; the FDNY; and the Queens Alliance and New York Alliance drumlines, said Manigault.
The parade spokeswoman also expects Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (St. Albans), Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park); and District Attorney Melinda Katz, to participate.
“Years ago the flagpole at the triangle was hit by a car — knocked down,” said Manigault, but after five years of both the Parks Department and the Department of Transportation refusing to take responsibility for it, Katz, the borough president at the time, made sure it was fixed. “Her and the Deputy Borough President Melva Miller got that flagpole put back.”
A fence was also added with the emblems of the various Armed Forces, added Manigault, about Katz’s contributions to the triangle.
When the fence was hit by Hurricane Irene in 2011, local organizations sponsored the repairs and also had their emblems added to it.
Katz said that she always starts her Memorial Day in Laurelton.
“The parade committee organizes a wonderful event each year to pay tribute to our U.S. military personnel,” Katz said via email. “It is so important to have a dedicated space within our communities to recognize the service of our heroes. To the members of the parade committee, VFW Post 5298, and all the service men and women of our great nation — we thank you, we honor you, and we remain forever in your debt.”
Due to time constraints, there will not be a Gold Star family at the event to receive a flag, but there will be a dedication to a World War II veteran and the committee will continue its ringing of the bell tradition, when names of fallen soldiers will be read. There will be a pledge of allegiance, a performance of taps with saxophone accompaniment and the singing of the national anthem, according to the spokesman. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will also be performed.
“We do that every year,” said Manigault. “Then if anyone knows any other names they can call their name out.”
Sophia K. Franklin of Post 5298 Auxiliary and a member of Zeta Phi Beta will organize refreshments from local restaurateurs after the parade’s conclusion at the VFW Post 5298 located at 143-17 Springfield Blvd. in Jamaica, according to Manigault. Masks, hand sanitizers and literature about voter registration and veterans will also be shared with guests. No Covid-19 vaccination is required for the event and masks are optional.
“This is about their sacrifice,” said Manigault.
