Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a man with a dark complexion who fought a customer and discharged a weapon that damaged property inside the 4 Star Deli & Grill in Laurelton last Monday.
On June 12, at approximately 8 a.m., it was reported that a man entered the deli, located at 218-30 Merrick Blvd., and once inside got into an argument with a 25-year-old customer, according to the NYPD. The unknown suspect then pulled out a firearm as the verbal dispute escalated.
Authorities said the customer tackled the man and wrestled with him on the floor in an attempt to disarm him, but the weapon discharged and struck a piece of property.
The suspect, who is wanted for reckless endangerment, fled from the scene on foot going northwest-bound on Merrick Boulevard, according to police. The customer only sustained minor lacerations and refused medical attention at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The Queens Chronicle reached out to the 4 Star Deli & Grill, but the owner of the store was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
