A grand jury of Anthony Thomas’ peers indicted him on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree on June 24 for the alleged stabbing of a guest of one of his neighbors who tried to park in front of his house in Laurelton on May 23.
Thomas was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Presiding over the case is acting Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino.
Thomas, 58, had orange cones outside his Southeast Queens home and tried to reserve the public space, but the male victim, 49, moved them in an attempt to park his car so he could visit a friend for an outdoor event. However, that action left the Laurelton man so incensed he allegedly left his house to curse out the stranger at the spring gathering.
“No one owns a public parking spot even if it is in front of their home,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “The defendant in this case allegedly became irate when a driver moved the orange cones he’d placed on the public street and attempted to park in the spot.”
The neighbor’s guest ultimately relented after the verbal altercations and moved his car from Thomas’ home, but despite that, the Laurelton man, still enraged, allegedly pulled a kitchen knife and stabbed the visitor in his chest, abdomen and arm, according to the QDA’s Office.
The victim was sent to a nearby hospital with a collapsed lung, massive internal injuries and other serious wounds, according to the charges. Police recovered the knife stained with blood, allegedly in the defendant’s dishwater.
The 105th Precinct’s Detective Squad, according to the QDA’s Office, investigated the case. If Thomas is convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.
“This was a needless attack on a man who was simply coming to the neighborhood to visit a friend,” said Katz. “The defendant is charged with very serious crimes for his alleged actions.”
