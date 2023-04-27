In a first, a Jamaica man was banned from the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North for three years last Thursday as a condition of his guilty plea for attempted assault, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office.
The ban does not extend to the subway system, according to a spokeswoman at the DA’s Office. She could not give a reason why.
Taijuan Corse, 32, has to also spend one year attending a substance abuse and mental health outpatient program and receive anger management counseling or face one to three years in prison for failure to complete the terms of his sentence for wielding a knife at four LIRR workers last summer, according to authorities.
On Aug. 25, 2022, the defendant was charged by MTA police with three counts of attempted assault, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and theft of services.
Corse allegedly had hopped on an eastbound LIRR train from Atlantic Terminal without a ticket and threatened conductor Steven Torborg, 53, who had asked him to provide the proof of purchase for the ride, according to the transit agency.
Walter Doner Jr., 61, Richard Cutrone, 52, and Gerald Lopez, 60, transit workers and colleagues of Torborg, came to his aid only to see the defendant remove a knife from his backpack moments later, authorities said.
As the train approached the Jamaica LIRR platform, Corse lunged at Donetrwith the weapon, swung it and cut Cutrone’s arm and then slashed Lopez, resulting in a minor cut on his torso, said a spokesperson for the DA’s Office.
In a statement released on April 20, Katz said that transit workers deserve to be treated with respect as they perform their duties and should never have to fear violence from passengers.
“For the first time in New York City, a defendant’s sentence includes a transit ban,” said Katz. “This defendant has forfeited the privilege of using our commuter trains for the foreseeable future, making it clear that incidents like this one will be taken very seriously.”
