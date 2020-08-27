King Manor, the museum in the former Jamaica home of U.S. Founding Father Rufus King, will host an online “Constitution & Cocktails” fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
The event will celebrate both the 233rd anniversary of the Constitution and the 120th anniversary of King Manor, which is located in Rufus King Park at 150-03 Jamaica Ave.
The virtual cocktail party will be 90 minutes long and will feature social activities, an auction and the first look at the museum’s new exhibit, “The Queen of King Manor.”
A $5 drink “ticket” will allow guests access to the online event, while a $20 Founding Friend contribution will get a drink “ticket” and a thank-you postcard signed by Mary, the official museum cat.
The online auction will include items and prizes donated by area businesses.
Executive Director Kelsey Brow will invite participants to grab their cocktail shakers and join in as she leads a workshop on 19th-century mixed drinks and teaches participants how to make their own.
Rufus King was one of the architects of the Constitution, and also was one of the country’s first prominent abolitionists. The museum also is inviting businesses to take advantage of networking and sponsorship opportunities.
Those interested in seeking more information, including businesses looking to donate to the online auction, can find further information online at kingmanor.org.
