King Manor Museum held a fall festival over the weekend at Rufus King Park in Jamaica that was attended by over 140 people.
At the Oct. 23 fest, kids played in pumpkin patches, learned about composting from the Queens Botanical Garden and how to plant herbs from family coordinator LaToya Lindsay of the Growing Up Green Charter School II in Jamaica.
“We sold recycled uniforms,” said Lindsay. “We also taught kids how to plant edible things, like basil. Everything that we used was sustainable and biodegradable.”
Lindsay showed the kids how to properly plant the seeds in biodegradable flowerpots.
The Queens Chronicle, which was represented by Ree Brinn, recognized and sponsored Breast Cancer Awareness Month for a third year, while Flowers of Hope, a nonprofit that fights for marginalized groups and raises cancer awareness, gave sashes to breast cancer survivors Audrey Robertson and Annecita Joseph.
“Flowers of Hope members enjoyed all the free activities at the fall festival hosted by the Queens Chronicle,” said Gina Vasquez, the founder of the nonprofit. “We had a tour of the museum, which was educational. Some of us did not know the museum existed, so we got to learn about our community’s landmark. We had the opportunity to listen to beautiful poetry and interact with the artists. There were many activities going on such as the magic show, drawing, coloring and more. Our cancer survivors and the group as a whole had a blast.”
Family members of breast cancer survivors and those who have died from breast cancer also made dedications to loved ones.
Trey Jenkins, the director of marketing and business services at the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, made his dedication to his mother, who will be 65 in November.
“I wanted to honor my mother Katrina Jenkins, who is a 12-year breast cancer survivor,” said Jenkins. “My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and it was caught in the early stages so she was able to recover quickly. At the time I lived in Orlando, Florida, and wasn’t able to be there during her chemo sessions and treatment. My dad helped her get through everything and six months later she was cancer free.”
Katrina lives in Geneseo and works as a teacher’s aide at an elementary school.
Steven Palmore, a jack-of-all-trades — comic, jazz musician and magician — performed at the park and commemorated his mother, who passed away from breast cancer.
“I dedicate this performance to the memory of my late mother Helen Palmore,” said the performer about his mom who died Aug. 26. “I was fortunate to see her reach 94 years on this planet, but she will forever be in my heart.”
Greeters who helped to set up the event included Ilana Dandridge, Peta-Kaye Burt, Azrael Jackson and Sharon Baker, who are all members of the Queens College chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success, the largest honor society in the country.
