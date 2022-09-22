A Rockaway Boulevard reckless driver now faces time behind bars.
Following a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide last month, 42-year-old Tyrone Absolam was sentenced to an indeterminate term of 5 to 15 years in prison last Friday. He is being held culpable in the deaths of 31-year-old Diana Granobles and her daughter, 10-year-old Isabella.
“I hope today’s sentencing will provide a measure of closure to the loved ones of both victims,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.
A representative from Katz’s office said the length of the sentence will depend on Absolam’s behavior in prison. He’ll be eligible for release after 5 years, with a maximum sentence of 15 years.
Absolam collided with Granobles’ car as she was attempting to make a turn at the intersection of Guy R. Brewer and Rockaway boulevards last July. According to Katz, Absolam was traveling 94 mph in a 35-mph zone two seconds before impact. His blood-alcohol level was .15, three times the legal limit for impairment.
— Sean Okula
