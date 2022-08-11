A reckless act of drunken driving now leaves a Queens man with a one-way ticket to prison time.
Forty-two-year-old Tyrone Absolam pleaded guilty last Thursday to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the deaths of 31-year-old Diana Granobles and her daughter, 10-year-old Isabella. The incident occurred in July of 2021.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says Absolam was going 94 mph in a 35-mph zone on Rockaway Boulevard just two seconds before the crash. Granobles was attempting to make a left-hand turn at the intersection of Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards when Absolam’s 2018 Nissan Altima crashed into her Chevy Cruze.
Absolam’s blood alcohol level was .15 at the time, nearly triple the legal limit of .05.
Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise is expected to sentence him to five to 15 years in prison, according to Katz.
“No amount of accountability will heal the pain felt by this loss, but I hope today’s plea and subsequent sentencing will provide a measure of closure to the loved ones of both victims,” Katz said in a statement.
— Sean Okula
