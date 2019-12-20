Just wild about Harry

Harry Wells, top right, received an award of recognition from Glenn Greenidge, executive director of the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District as the BID hosted it 15th annual meeting on Dec. 10.

Wells, director of the York College Small Business Development Center, was honored for more than 25 years of counseling and encouraging small businesses and entrepreneurs, including helping them secure financing for startups and expansion.

City Councilman Rory Lancman, receiving an honor, above, was one of the event’s speakers along with Councilman Daneek Miller and Paisley Demby, the small business director at Goldman Sachs.