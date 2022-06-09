Students of the Catherine and Count Basie Middle School will sing, dance, recite poetry and perform plays at the Juneteenth Jamboree: A Celebration of Freedom festivity on June 23 at 9 a.m.
The event will take place at 133-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Rochdale at the school’s auditorium, according to CCB MS Assistant Principal Deon Jones.
“The purpose of this event is to educate students about the importance and history of Juneteenth,” Jones told the Queens Chronicle via email. “The auditorium presentation will be followed by our Jamboree in the schoolyard. The Jamboree includes a live DJ, team building activities, vendors and catered food for our students and guests.”
The event is limited to the school community because of Covid-19, but vendors interested in participating may sign up at bit.ly/3zo4VDd.
Juneteenth is the holiday that commemorates the last announcement of the end of slavery for all Black Americans on June 19, 1865, and is traditionally celebrated on June 19.
To learn more about the event call (718) 723-6200.
