The Catherine and Count Basie Magnet School for Multimedia & Performing Arts, also known as MS 72, is hosting its second annual Juneteenth Jamboree Friday, June 16.
The inaugural event last year was a huge success, according to Assistant Principal Deon Jones, and the school, located at 133-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Rochdale, is inviting family members of the students, elected officials, the community and vendors to register to attend this year’s celebration.
The first part of the event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and includes a drumline, a play, poetry, rap and dance performances, Jones said. The outdoor portion of the festivities will include representatives of Queens Public Library and Horizon Health, team-building activities for the middle schoolers, tie-dye shirts, bubble soccer, a deejay and food.
If interested in attending the event, call the main office at (718) 723-6200 or register at rb.gy/ejv26.
— Naeisha Rose
